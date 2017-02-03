VMware NSX Network Virtualization Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

VMware, Inc announced new releases of the VMware NSX network virtualization platform to meet the diverse and evolving needs of both IT and developers. With the release of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and VMware NSX-T 1.1, VMware is advancing support for the most critical IT use cases—automation, security and application continuity—while offering development organizations an agile software-defined infrastructure to build-out cloud-native application environments.

With more than 2400 customers, VMware NSX delivers networking and security focused on the application independent of the underlying infrastructure. VMware NSX for vSphere is the network virtualization platform for vSphere-based deployments. VMware NSX-T is a network virtualization platform for new application frameworks and architectures that have heterogeneous endpoints and technology stacks. VMware NSX is fundamental to VMware’s strategy to drive network transformation in the industry. The NSX network virtualization platform is a cornerstone of VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture™, and a key component of VMware Cloud Foundation, Cross-Cloud Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. More than 11,000 professionals have participated in VMware NSX training and more than 7,000 professionals have achieved an NSX certification to date.

“VMware NSX is the industry’s most widely deployed, production-proven network virtualization platform,” said Milin Desai, vice president of Products, Networking and Security Business Unit, VMware. “With this update, we continue to focus on delivering value in support of key NSX use cases while further simplifying ongoing operations at scale. We are also continuing to invest in NSX as a network virtualization platform that addresses heterogeneous environments, enabling our customers the flexibility to choose new application frameworks or move to public cloud with confidence.”

Customers adopt VMware NSX for vSphere to gain the agility and efficiency of the software-defined data center, applying the benefits of compute virtualization to the entire data center. With the release of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3, NSX now supports VMware vSphere 6.5, and new enhancements are designed to deliver new levels of operational simplicity, security and scale, while reducing future platform upgrade times by up to 5X.

AeroData, Inc. offers aircraft performance data, weight and balance data, and load planning services to the airline industry. Terry McDonough, President and CEO, AeroData, said, “AeroData has implemented a secure, highly available multi-site software-defined data center based on VMware to deliver business-critical flight data that supports approximately 21,000 flights per day worldwide. We know first-hand that just five minutes of system downtime can result in more than 100 delayed flights, a significant loss of revenue, and damage to our customers’ reputations. With VMware NSX at the heart of our SDDC, AeroData has achieved more efficient and effective security management, higher levels of application availability and continuity, and reduced costs by at least 50 percent.”