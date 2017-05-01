Xavient Launches AI-powered Analytics Platform AMPLIFY

Xavient Information Systems announced the launch of AMPLIFY, an AI-powered Analytics Platform designed to augment customer experience and stickiness in major enterprises.

Xavient’s AMPLIFY converts customer interactions aggregated from various channels including high accuracy speech to text, into intelligent patterns, issues and recommended actions. The benefits include increased productivity in call centers and proactive outreach to dissatisfied customers thereby reducing churn, also identification of personalized upsell opportunities, decrease in misdiagnosed issues, and ultimately more satisfied customers.

Their solutions vary based on the customers’ needs and include: scheduling a field technician, dynamically improving troubleshooting techniques, and even suggesting an alternative or additional products and services, wherever appropriate.

“AMPLIFY’s deep learning analytics engine helps companies significantly improve its Customer ’empathy’ with a reliable probability model that exceeds the ability of any single customer service representative,” said Saif Ahmad, President of Xavient Information Systems. “Because we use machine learning-based algorithms, it continuously learns from call center& other Customer interaction channels, and improves the outcomes exponentially with that experience.”