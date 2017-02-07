Zyxel Rolls Out MC1000SFP-IN 3 Port Gigabit Industrial Switch

Zyxel has rolled out MC1000SFP-IN, a 3 port industrial switch offering 2 10/100/1000M Ethernet ports and 1 gigabit SFP slot, for connecting with devices like computer, switch, server, etc. as well as powering network camera, VoIP, wireless AP etc.

The Optical fiber SFP interface enhances network transmission distance limit from 100 meters up to 100km. The switch connects remote multiple servers, relays, hubs, as well as multiple terminals.

The internal components of MC1000SFP-IN have been rigorously tested and offer unprecedented performance in terms of stability and environmental adaptability. The device’s shells are made from aluminum extrusion which is lighter, stronger and offers better resistance ability to corrosion and electromagnetic interference.

The device comes packed with LED indicators to keep track of power/link/activity and full-duplex or half-duplex Mode and also offers auto-negotiation for both the modes. The two PoE ports are also compatible with both IEEE802.3af and IEEE802.3at standards with a high PoE power budget of 30 Watt per port to support outdoor PoE devices like Outdoor surveillance IP cameras and outdoor Access Points.

MC1000SFP is resilient to a wide ranging operating temperature varying from -40°C to 75°C, and incorporates a fanless design and compact mechanism supporting IP40 standard.