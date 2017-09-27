Array Networks Partners With Webroot

Array Networks Inc. announced a partnership with Web root to incorporate BrightCloud Threat Intelligence Services into its platform. This partnership will further distinguish Array Networks as a leader in the application delivery controller (ADC) landscape, providing an even higher level of security for its line of purpose-built ADCs and network functions platforms.

Today, SSL data encryption is frequently deployed to secure mission-critical and sensitive data over the internet. However, clear text is required for deep packet inspection and for detecting the session IDs, cookies and URLs needed for intelligent application routing, filtering and server persistency. As a result, ADCs must often de-encrypt SSL data while also meeting legal compliance requirements in industry segments with data privacy and data encryption rules. For example, healthcare and financial services do not allow de-encryption of SSL-related traffic. This makes it essential to identify the classification of data traffic when performing application delivery and load balancing functions.

By combining the advanced threat intelligence and automated machine learning of BrightCloud Web Classification with the performance, availability and security of Array APV Series application delivery controllers, customers can now keep their applications running in their power band while providing a deeper level of security that helps them to adhere to industry-specific compliance requirements.

“As web-based threats continue to increase, more companies are realizing the need for web classification services and a better line of defense,” said Hal Lonas, CTO of Webroot. “ADCs and load balancers are ideal platforms for providing these enhanced security services, and we’re pleased that Array Networks is partnering with us to fulfill this need for its customers.”

Available as physical or virtual appliances, Array ADCs are designed to meet technical requirements while remaining simple enough for any size IT team and affordable enough for any size business. Products provided by Array Networks include network functions platforms, application delivery controllers, SSL VPN secure access, WAN optimization and other products and solutions.

“The partnership with Webroot further enhances our industry-leading APV Series application delivery platform and provides even greater value to our growing customer base of enterprises and MSPs,” said Michael Zhao, President and CEO of Array Networks. “Web classification is becoming a must-have feature for ADCs, and we’re pleased to have great partner support from Webroot in offering this exciting new capability.”