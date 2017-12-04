ARRIS Completes Acquisition of Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business

ARRIS International plc has completed its acquisition of the Ruckus Wireless® and ICX® Switch business from Broadcom Limited. With this acquisition, ARRIS® builds on a leadership position in networking and entertainment for service providers while expanding into new enterprise and vertical markets. Dan Rabinovitsj will lead Ruckus Networks at ARRIS

The deal strategically positions ARRIS for a new phase of growth by leveraging the companies’ combined technology assets to enable next-generation wireless and wired networks. The Ruckus target vertical markets span hospitality, education, government, service providers, multi-dwelling / tenant units, sports / entertainment venues, and transportation centers. Additionally, Ruckus’ trailblazing leadership in the small-cell CBRS LTE market represents an opportunity to deploy converged Wi-Fi and LTE using common cloud-based control and management capabilities.

Dan Rabinovitsj—previously COO of Ruckus Wireless—will lead a new ARRIS Enterprise Networks business segment. Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, will operate as a dedicated business under Enterprise Networks. The business will focus on the delivery of innovative, high-performance wireless and wired network infrastructure, with a robust channel-led sales strategy.

“This combination underscores our shared vision of achieving market leadership across wireless and wired networks in close partnership with our valued customers and channel partners,” said Dan Rabinovitsj, President of ARRIS Enterprise Networks. “We’re very excited about the collaboration opportunities across our product portfolios to enable connectivity from the office to the home and to all the places in between. Joining ARRIS means we still do what Ruckus does best, but on a larger, global scale. I’m excited to lead the Ruckus Networks team into our next stage of growth and innovation.”

“I’m proud to welcome the 1,700 talented Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business employees into the ARRIS family,” said Bruce McClelland, ARRIS CEO. “It’s an important milestone, not only for ARRIS but for our industries. Ruckus’ unmatched expertise in wireless and wired networking perfectly complements our growth strategy of driving towards a constantly connected, mobile future. The acquisition brings diversification to our portfolio, building on our strength in networking and helping us to serve new verticals. Ultimately, our combined portfolios and scale will help our customers and partners deliver a smart, simple connected world for billions of people.”