Asustor Inc. Partners with Savera for Its NAS Range of Solutions

Savera Digital, an IT distribution house in India, announces its tie up with Asustor Inc for its NAS range of solutions. This partnership is aimed to provide powerful private cloud storage (network attached storage) and video surveillance (network video recorder) solutions from Asustor to serve the different business needs of Indian customers.

According to the recent study from Markets and Market, the network-attached storage (NAS) market is expected to be worth USD 45.21 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2017 to 2023.

“In Savera we constantly strive to expand our reach as well as operations, duly accommodating various needs of all segments of customers through various leading brands. Now with the valuable partners like Asustor Inc., we are bringing wide range of IT needs under one roof for robust product portfolio and superior service experience possible in India. We are pleased with this association & this will further reinforce our support to our esteem partners and customers,” said Gopal Pansari, Director at Savera Digital India Pvt Ltd.

Asustor offers a comprehensive cloud surveillance system, in addition to stable and reliable NAS storage devices. Recently, Asustor has launched its flagship NAS Models, ADM 3.0 and Surveillance Center 2.7 at Computex 2017. The all new ADM 3.0 operating system introduces new intuitive functions such as desktop widgets, icon grouping, system announcements, new support for Internet Pass-through; Surveillance Center 2.7 which increases surveillance management efficiency and upgrades NAS multimedia applications.

“Our mission is to bring innovative, comprehensive and secure cloud storage solutions to the market with a high price–to–performance ratio. We are excited to offer this to Indian customers. With the infrastructure initiatives of government of India, we can clearly visualize the growth as well as business opportunities. Government’s clear agenda towards keeping their critical digital assets safe and secure easily aligns with Asustor’s philosophy. BIS certified Asustor products are ready to participate in any government of India’s ambitious infrastructure projects like city surveillance, smart city projects, UIDAI, Data Security etc.,” said Ripunjoy Gogoi, Director Sales at Asustor Inc. India. “With Savera’s expertise in Indian market, I am sure that we will be able to make our solutions available PAN India & create a desired market for Asustor’s new and upcoming solutions.”