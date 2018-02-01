ASUSTOR Inc. Releases ADM 3.1 Beta & Surveillance Center 2.8 Updates

ASUSTOR Inc announced the release of ADM 3.1 Beta and Surveillance Center 2.8 for all its NAS range of devices. Both upgrades add many features to meet users need and enhance SMB applications from previous feedbacks. In India, Savera Digital India Pvt Ltd is the official distributors Asustor Inc. NAS range of products. ADM 3.1 Beta include SSD Caching for accelerated hard disk performance, RAID scrubbing to keep hard drives healthy, Automatic RAID Repair, management of enterprise accounts and a new LDAP Client.

Surveillance Center 2.8 on the other hand will mainly enhance the management of mobile surveillance and supports the latest generation of H.265 video compression and transcoding, allowing users to store more video files on an ASUSTOR NAS device. This allows the effective allocation of hard disk storage space, while reducing network traffic costs to meet the mobile surveillance needs of home and Business users.