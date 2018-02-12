Atos Signs Key Contract with the European Space Agency

Atos has been selected by ESA, the European Space Agency, to deliver and operate Copernicus Data and Information Access Services (DIAS). The DIAS will combine real-time geo data from Copernicus, the world’s largest single Earth Observation program, with data from multiple sources and turn it into information products for companies in sectors such as manufacturing, insurance, utilities, agriculture, forestry, urbanism and emergency services.

On behalf of the European Commission and the European Space Agency, Atos will lead a newly-created consortium, composed of DLR, e-Geos, EOX, GAF, Sinergise, Spacemetric, Thales Alenia Space and T-Systems.

Atos will be responsible for integrating, delivering and operating the Cloud platform which will integrate specialized data sources. This new platform will make the data from the European Union constellation of Sentinel satellites and from data providers, more accessible. This will make it possible for third parties (industrial players, institutions such as national space agencies, SMEs and start-ups) to build innovative business services based on satellite data. Atos, with its partners, will build and commercialize the new services.

Atos’ technology and expertise combined with those of its partners will bring speed, flexibility and robustness to the platform which is capable of handling vast amounts of data in different formats.

The Atos Codex portfolio of data services will provide DIAS with analytics and cognitive capabilities to turn raw satellite data into valuable insights for several industries.