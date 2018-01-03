Avaya Hosts Premier Partner Event in Mumbai, Plans To Strengthen Partner Ecosystem

Avaya announced that it successfully concluded its premier channel partner event – Avaya Edge World Tour on 22nd December, 2017 at The Oberoi Hotel, Mumbai. The event which saw participation from more than 180 channel partners across the country was organized to reward the top performing regional ecosystem partners, training and discuss strategy moving forward.

Avaya Edge World Tour is a premier Avaya event wherein more than 180 channel partners and the top leadership of Avaya get together to discuss the journey, strategy and way forward for Avaya and give the partners the flexibility to meet their customers’ needs in today’s fast-paced digital marketplace to help them achieve their Digital Transformation goals. It also serves as a platform to provide greater rewards for those partners that deliver exceptional value for Avaya.

During the Tour, company executives explored how Avaya and its industry partners can design enhanced customer experience solutions that go beyond the digital experience, namely through the application of artificial intelligence, analytics, blockchain and the Internet of Things. The event also showcased multiple demos of Avaya’s existing solutions catering to the needs of various sectors like BFSI, Contact centre, hospitality and more to showcase how customer experience is changing across these segments, Avaya’s solutions & products being at the forefront of this transformation.

Commenting at the event, Fadi Moubarak, Vice President of Channels at Avaya International said, “Organizations across India are looking at digital transformation as a key business imperative. Avaya today is well positioned to help customers in their digital transformation journey and with our cutting edge technology and solutions, we believe we have the right approach to use technology to improve customer experience. Our partners being at the forefront of leading this transformation, it is very important they understand our vision and our unique offerings. This two day event was to give our partners the confidence in the new Avaya, the right training to help them go to market better and also reward our top performing partners. Moving forward, we will work ever more closely with the partner community and reach out to the market at a faster pace, delivering what we promise. We also plan to double our partner count moving forward as 2018 will be a very important year for us.”

“We are extremely happy collaborating and working with Avaya for more than a decade. Avaya’s goal of being a customer and partner centric company by simplifying its structure and introducing new partner tools and training programmes has strengthened our faith and commitment to Avaya and made it easier to do business with them. Their investment in technology and in re-engineering their business model will help partners like us win and grow with Avaya and make us more relevant to customers. Avaya is building their partner ecosystem with programs focused on expanding the availability of solutions incorporating such emerging trends as AI, IoT, Analytics, Cybersecurity and Blockchain which will help us deliver new applications and innovations to our customers. We aim to continue and strengthen our partnership with Avaya in the years to come”, Umashankar Bantwal, MD VIS Networks.