Axis Launches Cost-Effective Thermal Cameras

In launching the first thermal cameras in its P-line – Axis Communications is bringing the benefits of thermal imaging to a broader range of customers and environments than ever before. The cost-effective cameras deliver thermal imaging capabilities to small and mid-size systems with budget limitations – such as schools, care environments and independent retailers– allowing for intrusion detection and incident identification, without compromising individuals’ identities.

Thermal technology is renowned for ensuring reliable detection with a low rate of false alarms, but until now the cost of high-quality thermal imaging has been beyond the reach of organizations with limited budgets. The new AXIS P1280-E Thermal Network Camera is an indoor/outdoor camera with a flexible form factor that allows the thermal sensor unit to be placed in locations with limited space and it comes with a wide range of mounting accessories for both wall, ceiling or recessed installations. AXIS P1290 Thermal Network Camera is an indoor camera protected in a dome casing for discretion.

Ideally, they can be used as a cost-effective detector with visual confirmation for safety of both people and property in numerous environments. The cameras have built-in analytics, such as AXIS Video Motion Detection that can send an alert when it detects motion from moving objects within a predefined area. The cameras also support AXIS Camera Application Platform, which is compatible with a broad range of third-party applications.

Martina Lundh, Global Product Manager at Axis Communications explains the benefits of thermal imaging: “In environments where the privacy of individuals is paramount – for example schools and care homes – thermal imaging detects incidents without revealing personal details of the people in the image. Together with analytics these new cameras can trigger alerts or alarms in response to patient or resident falls, allowing staff to take immediate action.”

“In care environments, staff can observe patients and residents remotely, so that staff can work more efficiently, and patients and residents can rest undisturbed. In the same way, it is possible to use thermal imaging to observe student movements through a school, without having staff physically present in every room or hallway and without invading the student’s privacy. In addition, cameras can be used inside and outside schools to identify unauthorized access before, during or after school hours.”

AXIS P1280-E will be available through Axis distribution channels in December 2017 and AXIS P1290 in the beginning of Q1 2018.