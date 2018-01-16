Barco Appointed Supertron as its National Distribution Partner

Barco has appointed Supertron India as its national distribution partner for its meeting room & boardroom range of solutions in India. The association will enable a more robust market and channel penetration on a pan-India level for ClickShare and we Present. The vision behind the move is to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge technological solutions that enable more productive, interactive, and seamless meeting room experiences.

The ‘plug-and-play’ solutions from Barco employ state-of-the-art technology to optimize meeting room operations and drive productivity. The platform-agnostic approach employed also enables sharing of critical data in real-time from multiple devices, facilitating far more engaged and involved meeting room discussions and allowing decision-making to be more information-driven and accurate.

“The present meeting room experience is severely hampered by outdated presentation technology, which does not provide the kind of flexibility, seamlessness, and functionality that new-age boardrooms demand. This is the gap that we are addressing through our cutting-edge wireless presentation solutions such as ClickShare and we Present,” said Ramya Chatterjee, Director – Sales (Visualization & Entertainment) Barco India.

“Bringing Supertron on board as our national distributor will definitely help Barco strengthen its channel network especially in IT, Office Automation, and Education space. The new partnership reflects our concerted efforts and focus in reinforcing the channel partners’ ecosystem and our ability to share products across multiple touch points across the country. We intend to enable as many organizations as possible across India to optimize their meeting rooms’ productivity and ensure a smooth, seamless collaborative experience for better business outcomes through our innovative technology products and solutions,” he further added.

Vibhor Agarwal, Director-Sales & Marketing, Supertron India, added, “We are delighted to partner with Barco for their state-of-the-art meeting room / wireless collaboration solutions. With our strong network of over 11000 channel partners and a pan India presence, we will surely be able to expand value-added coverage for Barco in India and augment the business growth.”

A market and technology leader in the collaboration space, Barco has been redefining traditional meeting spaces with its cutting-edge solutions. ClickShare is celebrated for its ease of use, reliability, and intuitiveness that heightens meeting room productivity by allowing data to be seamlessly shared through personal devices like phones, tablets and laptops. The award-winning and industry-leading meeting room presentation solution already enjoys a significant market presence in India and has registered strong sales since its launch in the country. Barco’s cutting-edge cross-platform BYOD presentation solution we Present, on the other hand, is hailed for enabling a seamless and interactive experience for classrooms, lecture halls, conference rooms, corporate boardrooms, and huddle spaces.