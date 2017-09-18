Barco hosts a multicity roadshow to showcase OpSpace, its revolutionary operator-focused technology

Barco is organizing roadshows in Chennai and Hyderabad. The initiative is aimed at giving Barco partners and end-users a first-hand demonstration of OpSpace, Barco’s revolutionary patent-pending operator-focused solution, and how it enhances operator efficiency in mission-critical control rooms for better business outcomes. Attendees will also have an opportunity to interact with 3D data in an immersive virtual reality environment, powered by Barco’s award-winning F50 projection solution. The 3D interaction will be supported by a solution from TechViz, Barco’s technology partner, which generates the stereo 3xD data from native CAD applications without any data conversion.

The first leg of the OpSpace roadshow was conducted in Chennai on September 8 and was attended by more than 50 Barco partners and end-users. Barco will organize the second leg in Hyderabad on October 6, 2017. The event will be hosted at Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills.

A first-of-its-kind personal workspace, OpSpace offers an integrated canvas to view, interact with, and control different applications. It puts the operator at the centre of the information, with all data from multiple operational systems and security networks within easy reach. The cutting-edge solution enables operators to securely consult and manipulate all relevant information with just one mouse and keyboard. This unparalleled convenience coupled with superior ergonomics allows for a more efficient and intuitive way of working, which facilitates better decision-making and time management while significantly lowering stress levels.

“Barco is committed to providing best-in-class products for its partners and also towards enhancing their capabilities by empowering them with the necessary training and technical knowledge. What we’re doing with OpSpace is truly groundbreaking. It is currently the only operator-focused solution in the market which offers the perfect balance of flexibility, convenience, accuracy, and efficiency. This multicity roadshow is a sincere attempt to demonstrate and impart the unique proposition and the value OpSpace can add to Indian businesses to our partners,” said Sanjay Katyal, National Sales Manager, Industries and Government, Barco India.

Barco’s multicity roadshows are aimed at showcasing the brand’s clear leadership stance in the global projection, collaboration, and visualization space. Barco also aims to underline the suitability of its F50 range – with its stunning color reproduction, razor-sharp clarity, high frame-rates, and active 3D stereo – for futuristic applications like virtual reality, simulation and training, visitor attractions, collaboration suites, and scientific visualization. It will also showcase ClickShare, its award-winning and industry-leading collaboration solution, enabling attendees to experience the ease with which data can be shared using personal devices like phones, tablets, laptops, etc. which are increasingly being used for enterprise-wide BYOD deployment.