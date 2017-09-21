Belden Launches Next Generation Data Center Solution

Belden Inc. announced the launch of Belden data center ready solutions, uniquely designed for emerging business challenges and help data center designers, systems integrators and facility planners design infrastructure, maximize the performance of active equipment. Belden’s broad portfolio of enclosures, cabling, connectivity, cable management, rack-level power monitoring and airflow management, works together to improve efficiency, reduce costs and keep up with increasing data center requirements. The complete range of solution is available through Belden’s extensive network of distribution partners.

Belden builds designs and deliver customized enclosures that support and optimize the performance of active equipment. The pre-terminated fiber and copper systems offer quick deployment, high performance and exact length patching, whereas; patch cords, cable assemblies and power cords are custom cut to exact lengths for easy cable management and optimal airflow. Belden’s best-in-class pre-terminated fiber and copper systems, smart power distribution units (PDUs) and active heat containment allows fast deployment and saves on labour costs.

“Belden solutions are uniquely designed to maximize performance and lower operating expense, while ensuring optimal asset utilization,” said Murugesan Ram, Director – Sales & Marketing, Belden India & SAARC. We are excited to offer a complete suite of data center solution, that reduces cost, by speeding up deployment, ensures system uptime & space utilization, eliminates cumbersome installation & scaling challenges and helps organizations gain a competitive edge through affordable and quickly deployable customization, he added.