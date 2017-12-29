Bitdefender announces its New Year resolution: Digital Safety with ‘Family Pack 2018’

Bitdefender announced the launch of its ‘Family Pack Total Security 2018’– Complete Security Solutions to keep your family safe across platforms and devices in today’s digital world. With the family pack secure all Windows, MAC, OS, Android, IOS etc devices in your household to bring Best Protection. Best Performance.

The one stop shop ‘Family Pack 2018’ keep your digital safety as the priority across the devices. The software with its Multi–Layer Ransomware protection uses behavioral threat detection to prevent infections, and protects the most important documents from ransomware encryption. Designed to protect the users against the most advanced cyber threats on the planet the software enables continuous updates and accelerates the introduction of new features and simplify updating, upgrading and installing Bitdefender security.

The software shall enable pure performance with no slowdowns on the devices. With cross platform, online safety for the kids, no unauthorized applications can access your devices or Webcams. The software shall also secure Online Transactions, anti–theft and anti–loss tools. The software packs every feature in a security suite, along with a wealth of bonus features.

Speaking on the launch of Family Pack 2018, Zakir Hussain – Director, BD soft, Country Partner of Bitdefender says, In the past a burglar could attack any house physically which was scary enough, but now thanks to the internet that same burglar can attack a million houses from the comfort of their bedroom, which is potentially terrifying. Understanding this, Bitdefender announced its security suite, Family Pack 2018 to keep safety goals as your top priority at the most economical prices”