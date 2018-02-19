Bitdefender Gets the Title of Being the Best Product of the Year 2017

AV-Comparatives – an Austrian independent organization test lab providing a rigorous test of security software products, subjected 21 different security products for Windows to the investigation wherein Bitdefender, one of the leading computer security system manufacturers has won the Product of the year award.

Bitdefender is now acknowledged with the Gold Award for the Real-World Protection Test. Along with that, a Silver Award for the Malware Protection Test and Removal test, it is awarded the Bronze Product for the Performance test as well. As far as the Malware Removal Test is concerned, Bitdefender scored over 90 points and have had scored Advanced+ ranking in 7 Tests.

“Bitdefender’s reach is noticeable, globally. Being the frontrunner to detect the malicious ransomware(s) and cyber-security threats in the international frame, we have come up with numerous path-breaking and innovative technologies. The consistent progress and tailor-made software products have dignified us to achieve several patents. The product of the Year Award certainly optimizes us to build-up the advance and elevated security systems for a secured tomorrow,” says Zakir Hussain, CEO of BD Software company, country partner of Bitdefender.