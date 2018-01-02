CA Technologies Named a Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant

CA Technologies announced that it has once again been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Integrated IT Portfolio Analysis Applications” for CA Project & Portfolio Management (CA PPM).

CA PPM is the only PPM solution designed to manage investments and changes across portfolios, programs and assets by connecting insights across strategy, execution and management.

In the report, IIPA vendors were evaluated on two main criteria: an ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to the report, “Leaders in this Magic Quadrant include a mix of different types of software vendors. Some of the Leaders entered the IIPA market because of an already-strong, established presence in the IT department. They have extended their products’ ability to support the creation of multiple types of IT portfolios, and in some cases, also acquired additional products to support a broader IIPA market. Other Leaders emerged and continue to innovate purely as stand-alone, portfolio-level, IT planning software providers targeting IIPA. Most of these had no foothold with an IT customer base prior to the introduction of their IIPA products to the market. We consider these vendors pure-play vendors.

Leading IIPA products can interweave IT portfolios and IT scenarios by identifying the interrelationships and interdependencies among the elements within and across them. Leaders’ product features often include detailed organization, modeling, what-if planning and other scenario planning to map IT’s planned physical response to directives that are handed down as part of the overall business strategy and the proceeding IT strategy. Leading products aggressively strive to integrate the planned execution of change to the IT footprint in response to the needs of the business, using portfolio management as a foundation. These products can analyze the cost and progress of the IT response to the business and IT strategy, and deliver the right perspectives, analysis, and impact views required by CIOs, IT portfolio managers and other business leaders. Many identified Leaders not only provide strong capabilities to support IIPA, but also can furnish convincing evidence that their customers are using their products specifically in an IIPA context.”

“CA PPM provides full visibility into strategic business decisions and work in process so that organizations can help their companies gain views and considerations needed to make strategy decisions focused on business outcomes,” said Surya Panditi, senior vice president and general manager, Agile Management, CA Technologies. “We believe our continued placement in the Leaders quadrant of this Magic Quadrant underscores our strategic focus on helping our customers gain insights and complete views of the true state of the overall portfolio.”