CA Technologies Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Agile PPM

CA Technologies announced that it has been named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agile PPM 2017 Vendor Assessment – Enabling Adaptive Planning for Emerging Markets, DevOps, and IoT.”

In this IDC MarketScape, Melinda Ballou, research director for IDC’s Agile ALM, Quality and Portfolio Strategies service, noted, “IDC continues to see adoption of agile PPM solutions for dynamic execution and innovative decision making via automation to enable speedy responsiveness and invocation for dynamically changing initiatives.”

“CA’s combination of best-in-class Agile and PPM solutions gives organizations clear visibility into the status of their investments and the key work happening across the portfolio and connects that work to the company’s overarching business strategy,” said Surya Panditi, senior vice president and general manager, Agile Management at CA Technologies. “This recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our approach to connecting strategy with execution so our customers can realize the benefits of their investments, deliver value faster, and ultimately become more competitive in their respective markets.”

The IDC MarketScape underscored the following key differentiators across CA Technologies’ PPM and Agile suite of solutions in the 2017 report: “CA Technologies is very well positioned for agile PPM, having both a strong enterprise agile solution with CA Agile Central (which is being interwoven into its DevOps product portfolio) and a high-end enterprise PPM solution with CA PPM, which is being more closely integrated with CA Agile Central for clients seeking coordinated agile PPM capabilities.”