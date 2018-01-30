Check Point Technologies Announces Infinity Total Protection

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has announced Infinity Total Protection: a revolutionary security consumption model that enables enterprises to prevent Gen V cyber attacks. This innovative model utilizes Check Point Infinity Architecture components, providing the highest levels of security, while also reducing cost by consolidating security components.

All business sectors are now experiencing Gen V (5th Generation) cyber attacks which are characterized by being large-scale and fast moving across multiple industries. These sophisticated attacks on mobile, cloud and various enterprise networks, easily bypass conventional, static detection-based defenses being used by most organizations today. To protect networks and data against these attacks, organizations need to move up to Gen V cyber-security using Check Point Infinity, which combines real-time threat prevention, shared intelligence and the most advanced security across networks, cloud and mobile.

“Enterprises need to protect themselves from sophisticated—and dangerous—attacks on all fronts: network, endpoint, mobile and cloud,” said Doug Cahill, group director and senior cyber security analyst at market research firm, Enterprise Strategy Group. “These latest, fifth generation attacks (Gen V) require a comprehensive fifth generation cyber-security solution, such as Check Point’s Infinity Total Protection, to keep critical business data safe from potentially devastating attacks across the entire enterprise.”

Infinity Total Protection is a game-changing new consumption model with a simple all-inclusive, per-user, per-year subscription offering. The offering enables enterprises to fully utilize Gen V security across their entire network. Infinity Total Protection is the only subscription solution available today that includes both network security hardware and software, with fully integrated endpoint, cloud and mobile protections and zero-day threat prevention, together with unified management and 24×7 premium support. With it, subscribers immediately benefit from Check Point Infinity’s unified security architecture and total threat prevention across all their enterprise environments, whether on-premise, mobile, or cloud.

“Cyber attacks are getting bigger, more sophisticated and more complex daily, yet many organizations still rely on outdated, older-generation security technologies that can only detect attacks after they have already occurred,” said Gabi Reish, VP product management and product marketing at Check Point. “With Infinity Total Protection, enterprises can quickly and easily deploy Gen V cyber security, the Check Point infinity architecture, across their entire environment, and so prevent and block the most advanced threats and attacks.”