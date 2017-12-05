Cloudera And Tata Communications Launch Big Data Platform To Tackle Data Deluge

Cloudera, Inc and Tata Communications announced a strategic partnership that enables enterprises to unleash the power of their data to fuel business growth. Leveraging Tata Communications’ global cloud footprint, underpinned by the world’s largest Tier one network, and Cloudera’s machine learning and analytics capabilities offer enterprises to quickly capture, store and analyze data in various formats and across multiple sources with their managed services for Big Data offering.

IDC predicts that 163 zettabytes of data will be generated by 2025, which is ten times the data generated in 2016. This exponential growth leaves enterprises with the challenge of managing various types of data, from different sources, without busting budgets. This solution directly tackles this challenge by enabling organizations to better structure a wide variety of types and volumes of data, transforming overhead cost into a profit centre. With this, enterprises can capitalize on their data to drive greater productivity, enhance customer experiences and spur innovation.

“Enterprises are already capturing and storing the data that could fuel their growth, if managed efficiently and effectively. With Cloudera’s leadership in the fields of machine learning and advanced analytics and our network and cloud capabilities, managed services for Big Data will help enterprises tackle this data deluge by consolidating data from all sources, both on-premise and cloud-based, into a centralized big data platform,” said Srinivasan CR, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management & Data Centre Services, Tata Communications. “Our solution provides enterprises with the scale, speed and expertise to quickly transform raw data into structured and meaningful insights that address business challenges.”

Managed services for Big Data is available in dedicated or multi-tenant private cloud environments, maintaining enterprise-grade regulatory and privacy standards. With a flexible pay-as-you-use cost model, the platform allows customers to easily scale data on-demand, according to the capacity required. The solution suite includes key features such as data lifecycle management across acquisitions, awareness and modelling, analytics and governance, managed analytics and visualization tools and professional services to help enterprises define, design and implement their big data strategy.

“Organizations are still relying on legacy solutions to deal with today’s challenge of large and growing amounts of data. The managed services offering for Big Data helps enterprises turn this into an opportunity, with a modern and integrated big data platform that deploys machine learning and advanced analytics. Our strategic partnership with Tata Communications empowers organizations with a solution that derives real value from data and truly enables businesses with data-driven decision-making capabilities,” said Mark Micallef, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera.

This solution is hosted in Tier three data centres in Mumbai, Singapore & United Kingdom, which is certified to TIA 942 standards and offers complete durability, with customer data replicated across big data nodes. It is backed by Service Level Agreement ISO 20000 and data management processes based on ISO 27001 standards. It also incorporates Cloudera’s ready-to-deploy Enterprise Data Hub to power fast and secure analysis of data at rest or in motion.