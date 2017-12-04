Cloudera Changes The Game In Cloud-Based Data Warehouses With Cloudera Altus Analytic DB (Beta)

Cloudera, Inc., announced the upcoming beta release of Cloudera Altus Analytic DB. Cloudera Altus Analytic DB is the first data warehouse cloud service that brings the warehouse to the data through a unique cloud-scale architecture that eliminates complex and costly data movement. Built on the Cloudera Altus Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) foundation, Altus Analytic DB delivers instant self-service BI and SQL analytics to anyone, easily, reliably, and securely. Furthermore, by leveraging the Shared Data Experience (SDX), the same data and catalog is accessible for analysts, data scientists, data engineers, and others using the tools they prefer – SQL, Python, R – all without any data movement.

For many enterprises, challenges with existing analytic environments have resulted in a number of limitations for both business analysts and IT. Constraints on resources mean critical reporting and SLAs are given priority while limiting self-service access for other queries and workloads. To support additional workloads and access beyond SQL, data silos have proliferated, resulting in inefficiencies managing the multiple data copies, difficulties in applying consistent security policies, and governance issues. While business users struggle to analyze data across these silos and limiting the ability to collaborate with groups including data scientists and data engineers.

Cloudera Altus Analytic DB removes those limitations through the speed and scale of the cloud. Central to Altus Analytic DB is its unique architecture that brings the warehouse to the data, enabling direct and iterative access to all data in cloud object storage. This simple, yet powerful design delivers dramatic benefits for IT, business analysts, as well as non-SQL users.