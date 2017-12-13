Cloudera Recognizes Top APAC Partners at annual Partner Summit

Cloudera, Inc., the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud, has recognized thirteen partners at the inaugural Cloudera APAC Partner Awards. These awards serve to honortop performing partners who have significantly grown their business and achieved business excellence by collaborating with Cloudera to drive customer value and impact.

“Our partners in APAC play a critical role in contributing to Cloudera’s large and fast-growing ecosystem in the region. They are important in helping our customers successfully derive real business value from their data. These awards serve to recognize and celebrate these great efforts,” said Mark Micallef, vice president of Asia Pacific & Japan at Cloudera. “We are thankful to all of our partners for their commitment in delivering impactful solutions to our joint customers and look forward to another great year of partnerships.”