CP PLUS Outshines at SECUTECH 2017, Thailand

CP PLUS outshines at SECUTECH, Thailand, yet again. A long time participant of the show, CP PLUS pulled off a successful show this year around too with its elaborate display of state-of-the-art security products and solution. SECUTECH 2017 was hosted at BITEC, Thailand from the 16-18th November 2017.

“It was a great show. Months of hard work have gone into making this show a success, and to see the footfall volume gives us immense content and pleasure. We had some of our best solutions on display, such as our Edge analytics, advanced WDR solutions, mobile DVR solutions, HD solutions, among others”, mentioned Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS.

Up on showcase at the show were some of the best products and technologies from CP PLUS – Edge analytics that offer capabilities such as facial recognition, people counting, missing/ abandoned object detection, area protect, and more; HD and Ultra HD surveillance that offers unmatched clarity and details; CP PLUS EzyKam, which offers the convenience of viewing your home on your phone from anywhere in the world; advanced WDR offering incredible visibility in varying light conditions; and cutting-edge mobile DVR solutions that are 100%Tamper Proof, 100% shock resistant, 100% vibration resistant and come with GPS Tracking, Wi-Fi to transfer Data, and Super Capacitor for power protection.

The event saw an overwhelming response as visitors poured in through the 3 days of the show, curious to learn about our technologies on showcase, and how they can be leveraged to secure their establishments.