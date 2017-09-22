CSPs See Cloud Technology Investments as Critical to Improving Customer Experience: Oracle

A new Oracle study announced conveys that Communication Service Providers (CSPs) top challenge is improving customer experiences, followed closely by keeping up with technological advancements. The survey, “The Communications Cloud: CSPs Take on Tomorrow”, polled communications service providers around the world to understand how initiatives such as Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and the Cloud might help them overcome these obstacles and capitalize on new market opportunities.

“CSPs are leveraging cloud technologies to transform their networks and create more compelling experiences for their customers, partners, and employees,” said Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. “The move to cloud will continue to play a key role in helping CSPs improve their service agility and expand their business with new innovations in IoT, digital, and cloud services.”

CSPs are under attack from increased competition and challenged by shifting customer demands, while aiming to monetize new opportunities and managing network growth. Whether a market leader, or emerging challenger, managing customer expectations was equally challenging to all.

As such, they are turning to technology to help meet increasing customer expectations while managing reduced budgets. NFV and the Cloud were cited as two of the technologies that are helping CSPs improve their competitive position, however they are looking for more than just technology from vendors. CSPs are increasingly looking for partners that can go beyond technology alone to ensure successful implementations and long-term outcomes.