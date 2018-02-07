CSS Corp Wins ‘5th Big Data & Analytics Converge 2018 Award’ for its ‘Active Insights’ Platform

CSS Corp announced today that it has been selected as a winner of the ‘5th Big Data & Analytics Converge 2018 Award’ in the ‘Best Analytics Service in Customer Analytics’ category. CSS Corp emerged as a winner for its proven capabilities in driving intelligence in customer engagements through its smart analytics platform, Active Insights. The award ceremony took place on 1st February 2018, at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai.

CSS Corp was recognized for its unique capabilities that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enable businesses to understand customer experience. CSS Corp’s Active Insights goes beyond traditional analytical models to predict customers’ buying behavior and identify next best actions by applying contextual algorithmic models to historical purchasing behavior. The platform is powered by advanced statistical models that uncover customers’ intent and issues and proactively deliver the right recommendations and remediation.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “At CSS Corp, we are leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to help clients discover new revenue streams and leverage new efficiencies. Our digital analytics center of excellence is helping transform customer ecosystems, resulting in improved business agility, operational excellence, resilience, and enhanced customer experience.”

He added further, “We are delighted to provide a sustainable competitive edge to our customers in their transformational growth journeys. This recognition is a testimony to our growing capabilities to deliver winning results for our clients.”