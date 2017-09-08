CyberArk and Ansible Automate Security Best Practices in DevOps Pipelines

CyberArk announced the integration of the CyberArk Conjur secrets management solution with Ansible. Organizations benefit from automating privileged account security best practices across DevOps environments while continuing to deliver new applications at high velocity. CyberArk will demonstrate the integration at AnsibleFest 2017.

As more organizations embrace DevOps, secrets – which consist of privileged accounts, SSH/API keys, passwords, certificates and more – are proliferating throughout the IT infrastructure. As with privileged accounts, secrets can be misused or intentionally targeted and exploited by malicious attackers to commandeer IT infrastructure, bypass security controls and facilitate enterprise-wide cyber-attacks.

Secrets are often hard-coded into files or application code, unchanged or unmanaged, and is typically shared between machines, such as micro services, tools and hosts; IT personnel; external developers; subcontractors and more. This dramatically expands the attack surface of an organization and represents a soft target for attackers to exploit.

The CyberArk Conjur integration with Ansible empowers DevOps and security teams with security tools to automatically manage and better secure secrets used by Ansible. The joint solution helps automate and audit security and management tasks related to secrets used by Ansible. CyberArk Conjur provides for secrets used by Ansible to be authenticated, authorized and audited without interfering with workflows familiar to Ansible users.

“DevOps and the automated software delivery pipeline utilize multiple tools that require powerful secrets, which if compromised, will result in costly compromises and a vulnerable pipeline of products,” said Justin Nemmers, general manager, Ansible, Red Hat. “The integration with CyberArk Conjur gives DevOps teams the ability to better secure secrets used by Ansible, which reduces the attack surface while supporting the automated delivery of reliable, high quality applications in any environment.”

“Adopting DevOps workflows and driving successful outcomes for the development and release of high quality, secure applications requires organizations to strategically plan ahead for the increased demands of high velocity deployment environments,” said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president, global business development, CyberArk. “The integration with Ansible embeds and automates privileged account security into DevOps pipelines, making it easier for organizations to protect secrets and mitigate security risks while maintaining speed.”