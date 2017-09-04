D-Link Appoints Startech Computer & Security as BD for CCTV business in Rajasthan

D-Link has appointed STARTECH COMPUTER & SECURITY as Business Distributor CCTV products in Rajasthan region.

Commenting on the distribution strategy for Rajasthan region Sanket Kulkarni, VP – Channel Sales (India & SAARC), D-Link (India) Ltd., “D-Link product portfolio and distribution network are its key strength. Our strategy has always been driven around enhancing partner engagement, ensuing better margins and business satisfaction. With Startech Computer & Security as CCTV Business partner for Rajasthan we are confident of meeting our business objectives and making D-Link CCTV product line a huge success in the region”

“We are delighted to be associated with a reputed brand like D-Link. Now with D-Link CCTV product range in our portfolio we are poised to address the growing demand of surveillance market in Rajasthan. Startech will execute reseller engagement strategy in line with D-Links CCTV business goal & contributed to its revenue” said Niket Kabra, Proprietor – Startech Computer & Security.

D-Link comprehensive range of CCTV Analog HD camera & DVR solution are suited for both indoor as well as outdoor application, with cameras starting from 1MP and going up to 4MP resolution. D-Link has a wide range of Dome, Bullet and PTZ cameras that come with fixed & varifocal lenses to choose from. Further be it small offices or large enterprise business D-Link CCTV range offers tailor made solution that feature latest technology trends like H.264 and H.265. With a solution centric approach D-Link will also be offering complimentary products like high performance CCTV cable, DVR and DVR enclosure.