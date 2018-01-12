D-Link Expands Range of Google Assistant-Compatible Products

D-Link announced that its mydlinkDCS-8000LH HD Mini Wi-Fi Camera, DCS-8100LH HD Wi-Fi Camera, DSP-W115 Wi-Fi Smart Plug, and DSP-W245 mydlink Wi-Fi Power Strip will work with the Google Assistant by the end of the month. Users can ask the Google Assistant toshow their camera’s live view on a television or display when connected to a Google Chromecast device. The mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plug and Wi-Fi Power Strip can also be turned on and off with the Google Assistant.

“D-Link’s new product integrations with the Google Assistant provide users the ability to control their mydlink Cameras and mydlink Smart Plugs with the power of their own voice,” said President and CEO Anny Wei. “We plan to continue expanding the range of Google Assistant-compatible products to provide more home automation possibilities for smart homes.”

To configure the devices, owners of these mydlink Cameras and mydlinkSmart Plugs need simply go into the settings menu of their Google Home app or the Google Assistant on their phone, select Home control and follow the instructions to link their mydlink account to the Google Assistant.