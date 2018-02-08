D-Link Introduces 2U Enclosures Designed Especially For CCTV DVR

D-Link continues to lead the passive networking segment with its comprehensive product portfolio and solution based business approach. Expanding its structured cabling & network enclosure solution offering, D-Link recently announced the introduction of D-Link 2U wall mountable enclosure designed for CCTV DVR storage with an exceptional bottom openable section feature that provides easy access to the device and aide’s maintenance.

In a regular scenario the BNC Connectors in the DVR are connected at the rear of the DVR making it difficult to access at time of servicing. As a result installers need to either leave extra cable inside the wall-mount enclosure so that the DVR can be pulled while servicing, or the DVR is kept side on so that it can be serviced from 1 side through the front door. With D-Link 2U DVR enclosure all this hassle is taken care of, as the bottom openable section feature provides for easy access to the device and thereby supports easy maintenance / ease of use. Further the lock and key feature in D-Link 2U DVR enclosure ensures the data is protected from theft or any kind of tampering.

“We at D-Link have always had a solution centric approach. Our products are designed to offer ease of use and add value to customer business. The introduction of D-Link 2U DVR enclosure further strengthens our passive networking product portfolio while it also perfectly complements our current CCTV solution offering” said, Sanket Kulkarni, VP – Channel Sales, D-Link (India) Limited.

D-Link 2U wall-mountable DVR enclosure comes with welded frame integrated with side walls and vented top cover with fan mounting provision, while the rear side of the enclosure offers wall mounting provision. Further it comes with a front glass door with lock & key and bottom openable section. Fabricated out of CRCA steel, CNC programmed, punched, bended, welded and powder coated and meets highest quality standards.