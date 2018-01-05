D-Link launches DAP-1325, a N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender

D-Link announced the launch of DAP-1325, an N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender. DAP-1325 is a portable plug-in repeater that lets one extend an existing wireless network. Place it anywhere in the home to extend the range of wireless network. Supporting Wireless N, N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender gives connection speeds of up to 300 Mbps, while still compatible with existing wireless devices.

Setting up the N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender is an easy 3 step process. The QRS Mobile app on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or Android mobile device can be used to set up the DAP-1325 without needing a computer. Once the app is downloaded, connect to the default Wi-Fi network of DAP-1325 with the SSID and password mentioned on the device and then get started. Follow simple instructions on the app, and extend your Wi-Fi within a matter of few seconds.

The N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender even includes a built-in setup wizard that lets one configure it both wired and wirelessly with a PC or mobile device. Alternatively with one-touch configuration function one has to simply push the WPS push-button on the DAP-1325 and switch on the router or AP one wants to extend. While DAP-1325 will automatically configure itself.