Dell EMC drives transformation agenda for organizations in India

Dell EMC hosted its annual flagship event Dell EMC Forum 2017 in Mumbai; one year since Dell merged with EMC to create the largest privately-controlled technology company.

The Dell EMC Forum 2017 hosted several sessions in parallel tracks on the need for organizations to transform and modernize. The event also gave attendees an opportunity to experience the technology of today and tomorrow such as IoT, Block Chain, Augmented Reality, Deep Analytics and Machine Learning.

At the end of a successful 1st year as a combined company, Dell EMC has emerged as a holistic solutions provider empowering Indian enterprises to embrace change and transform their IT infrastructure.

Rajesh Janey, President & Managing Director, Enterprise Dell EMC, said, “As new digital business models emerge, there is an increased focus on reinventing business to thrive in the digital age. Organizations are now investing in innovation with emerging technologies and the first step towards this innovation is modernization. We are strongly-positioned to guide customers on their digital transformation journey and be a partner in their modernization plans from the edge to core to cloud. As we celebrate Dell EMC’s first year anniversary, we want to thank our customers, partners and stakeholders for their partnership and trust. One of the most exciting things about being privately controlled is our ability to take a long-term view, and invest in the future. In the coming year, Dell EMC will continue with our strategy to deliver results for our customers, partners, company and team members.”

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, India Commercial, Dell EMC, said, “India holds immense potential for digital growth as evidenced by about a trillion dollar opportunity in 2020, that the Government has alluded to. As a combined entity, Dell EMC is well placed to enable businesses in their digital transformation journey across three key pillars of IT, Security and Workforce transformation. We are uniquely positioned to address numerous technology touch points for organizations and governments looking to modernize their IT infrastructure, from end point devices to the data center to cloud and with a strong focus on security. On the first anniversary of Dell EMC in India, I would like to acknowledge the trust and confidence that our customers, partners and stakeholders have placed in us to ensure our continued growth in India.”