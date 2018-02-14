Dell EMC Marks One Year Milestone of Partner Program, Announces 2018 Framework

Dell EMC reaches the milestone of one year since the launch of its partner program, with the Dell EMC channel business in APJ and partner’s businesses both growing at double digit rates. Dell EMC has helped partners drive profitable growth through new lines of business, acquisition of new customers, and larger and more profitable solutions. Dell EMC also announces its 2018 framework, including a new rebate structure with more opportunity for increased profitability, improvements to training, and changes to Marketing Development Funds program.

“Our partners in APJ are integral to our success as a business, and we’re constantly striving to improve our offering of support, incentives and resources to help our partners to grow hand in hand with Dell EMC,” comments Tian Beng Ng, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Channels, Asia Pacific Japan, Dell EMC. “The success of our program in APJ, where customers and partners are taking advantage of the opportunities presented by digital transformation and emerging technologies, as well as advancing their digital transformation capabilities through IT, workforce and security transformation, is testament to this.”

Within the last year, Dell EMC has continued to enhance its program, for example with an extended Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program offering. The offering helps ensure confidence when buying performance storage products, whilst partners gain strong competitive differentiation within the channel, with a solution that can facilitate shorter sales cycles and strengthen relationships with customers.

The program was built on a strong framework supported by partner feedback. Throughout the year, Dell EMC has maintained strong relationships with its channel, for example through its Partner Advisory Board. Dell EMC has used these mechanisms to continue to listen to partner feedback and drive improvements.

Tian Beng Ng concluded: “We have experienced phenomenal growth with our partners, and expect this momentum to continue this year. New opportunities, new technologies, and new customers are expanding the potential for us and our partners. As we refine the program to make sure we and our partners capitalize on the opportunity in APJ, we look forward to another year of productive relationships.”