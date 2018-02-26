Dell EMC Next Generation Converged Infrastructure Makes Data Center Modernization Even Simpler

Dell EMC announces the expansion of its market-leading converged infrastructure (CI) system with the addition of the next generation Dell EMC VxBlock System 1000. The new system breaks the physical boundaries of traditional CI and offers enterprises even greater simplicity and flexibility to help accelerate their IT and digital transformation efforts.

The VxBlock 1000 is designed to support workloads of all types and includes a substantially broader choice of world class storage arrays, data protection and compute than previous-generation VxBlock Systems. This new system’s all-in-one, multiple-technology design expands upon CI’s promise by further simplifying IT infrastructure lifecycle management through extensive pre-validation. This enables IT staff to be freed from time-consuming administrative tasks, so they can focus on higher-value, business innovation projects.

“When customers deploy CI, what they are really looking to do is invest in technology that removes data center cost while, ultimately, improving outcomes,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell EMC Storage Division. “Our role is to deliver CI innovation that has the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require, but with pooled resources, so the data center is more efficient even as workload requirements change. We offer this with a focus on reducing administrative burden for IT teams under constant pressure to deliver more with less.”

“With VxBlock Systems, we have enabled thousands of customers worldwide to drive business innovation and digital transformation. Building on Dell EMC’s industry leadership in converged infrastructure, the VxBlock 1000 offers improved business agility, data center efficiency and operational simplicity,” said, Rajesh Ramnani, Regional Director – CPSD, Dell EMC India.