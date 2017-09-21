Dell EMC partners with Ingram Micro to accelerate Digital Transformation

Dell EMC announced that it has worked with Ingram Micro to launch HaaS (Hardware as a Service) to help accelerate IT adoption among organizations across the country. HaaS comprises hardware and premium services including notebooks, desktops, servers, networking equipment (Switches/Routers), and tablets coupled with payment options up to four years customized to individual organizational requirements. This effectively helps organizations to shift towards operational expenditure while building out their IT infrastructure from the edge to the datacenter.

Ever since Digital India was announced in July of 2015, confluences of factors have accelerated the digital maturity of India. Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has stated that India has the potential to be $1 trillion digital economy in four years due to the several multi-billion dollar opportunities that exist across IT and IT enabled services, e-commerce, electronics manufacturing, digital payments and cybersecurity.

The joint Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy for both companies relies on Dell EMC’s capabilities in enabling companies to accelerate their IT, Security, and Workforce transformation journeys coupled with Ingram Micro’s reach through 18000 partners. Dell EMC’s portfolio, the reach of Ingram Micro, paired with payment options of up to four years brings in affordability to companies of all sizes who can now look at a non-capital driven approach as they move through their individual digital transformation journeys on the way to India realizing a $1 trillion digital economy.

Anil Sethi, Vice President, Channels, Dell EMC India said, “The World Economic Forum has stated that the world is moving into the Fourth Industrial Revolution – one that will be driven by how well businesses, and people in general, capitalize on the digital economy. In collaborating with Ingram Micro, Dell EMC wants to work with organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape”

K Jaishankar , Country Chief Executive ,Ingram Micro said, “India’s USD 1 trillion dollar opportunity will be shaped not just by the opportunities present in new and evolving forms of technology and their associated applications but also through how well businesses are prepared to take them on through their IT preparedness. Our partnership with Dell EMC allows organizations access to best-in-class technology coupled with our reach throughout the country and the Value added services that we bring to our partners and customers.”