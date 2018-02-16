Dell Enhances Configurability, Performance and Ease of Use of Thin Clients with Extensive Wyse Virtualization Software Update

Dell is announcing updates to its thin client software and operation tools to make it easier than ever for organizations to set up, manage and scale Dell digital workspace or VDI solutions. This release includes updates to the highly secure, virus-resistant ThinOS 8.5 software, Wyse Management Suite 1.1 for thin client management, and two new solutions, the Wyse Converter for PCs and Wyse Easy Setup.

“Part of making it easier for our customers to deploy and run digital workspaces is to create thoughtful integration between the hardware, software and back-end infrastructure,” said Darrel Ward, senior vice president, Dell Commercial Client Product Group. “We want the Wyse thin client experience to be the best it can be for our customers. We’re setting out to achieve that through continual investment in our software solutions to create a holistic ecosystem our customers can easily integrate into their existing IT environments.”

An optimum thin client experience is akin to a PC experience. Powerful graphics, audio and connectivity options are essential for employees to be their most productive. Dell continually invests in the development of its Wyse ThinOS software with new feature releases to make the Dell thin client experience as user-friendly as possible for end-users, and secure and easy-to-deploy for IT.