Dell Technologies Research Reveals Digital Readiness Of Indian Businesses

According to quantitative global research by Dell Technologies in collaboration with Vanson Bourne. The research was conducted with 3800 global business leaders including 300 Indian business leaders, across 17 countries.

It is increasingly clear that humans and machines will have to work as a cohesive workforce with 40% rooting for administrative tasks such as scheduling meetings, data inputs to be taken over by machines, thereby freeing time. 42% Indian leaders believe that inventory management as a task is most likely to be outsourced to machines by 2030

Further, despite the hurdles that businesses face and the inexorable race to move everything online and make available in real-time, 24/7, leaders are united in the belief that they need to transform. 50% already believe that they are catering to the evolving needs of their customers, with the help of engaging and customized offerings. While there is a whopping 66% who think that their organisations currently or will in 5 years struggle to offer equal opportunities across its different generations of workers due to varied digital skill-sets and mind-sets.

According to, Rajesh Janey, Managing Director & President, India Enterprise, Dell EMC, “We’re entering an era of tectonic digital change. In spite of the multiple challenges faced by businesses to go digital, leaders are united in the belief that they need to transform. It is encouraging to see how Indian leaders believe strongly in the importance of providing customer experiences which are not only holistic, but also engaging. In today’s age of digital uncertainty, it is extremely important for enterprises to prepare for the future, focusing on workforce, security and IT transformation, in order to stay ahead. Through this research we aim to provide meaningful insights to business leaders to empower them with the ability to predict and plan for the digital future.”

Also sharing his views, Alok Ohrie, Managing Director & President, India Commercial, Dell EMC, “We are at the horizon of an amazing digital future which is going to open newer and better business possibilities. As our dependence on machines increases, it is becoming imperative for businesses to plan and equip themselves for a collaborative human-machine future. This research is primarily aimed at helping customers and other businesses better envision the future and uncover peer advice on how to transform and succeed. A truly mutually beneficial partnership is on the cards – if businesses prepare accordingly.”