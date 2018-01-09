DIGISOL Launches 16 Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., announced the release of the new Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged desktop version switch designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The DG-GS1016D-A offers 16 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports. The switch uses store and forward packet switching technology which ensures reliable data transfer. The switch also supports automatic MDI/MDI-X detection which eliminates the need of a cross over cables or dedicated up-link ports. Thus the DG-GS1016D-A is an ideal solution for small Ethernet work groups.

The DG-GS1016D-A Switch offers 16×10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports. This Switch also allows for auto-sensing and auto negotiation of highest available speed (10/100/1000Mbps) and duplex mode, providing an automatic and flexible solution for the network. The devices connected to switch can be easily identified by LED indicators.

The DG-GS1016D-A switch operates without any configuration. The built in auto-negotiation feature of the switch will adapt its speed (10/100/1000 Mbps) as per the Remote host connected to its port. Each port supports Auto MDI/MDI-X operation for uplink ports which eliminates the need for cross over cables or dedicated uplink ports. This features gives true plug-n-play operation by reducing most common cabling errors during installations. Any port can simply plug to a server or a switch, using the usual straight-through twisted-pair cable.

With its backplane capacity of 32 Gbps, data transfer is at an average of 2000 Mbps per port at full duplex mode.