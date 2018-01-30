DIGISOL launches 300Mbps Ceiling Mount Access Point Router

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the release of the 300Mbps Ceiling Mount Access Point Router. The DG-WM2003SIE complies with IEEE 802.11n standard and is backward compatible with IEEE 802.11b/g standard. The DG-WM2003SIE wireless AP router can provide wireless data transmission rate up to 300Mbps which enhances the sharing of files, photo, audio, video and gaming experience over wireless network.

The DG-WM2003SIE can also be used as router when configured in gateway mode. it supports PoE, which helps in easy installation by eliminating the need of a dedicated power source. It enables communication between wireless and wired notebooks/desktop computers in the network.