DIGISOL launches 5MP Fixed Bullet IP CCTV Camera

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., (100% Subsidiary of Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.) announced the release of the new 5MP Fixed Bullet IP CCTV Camera with PoE & SD card slot. The DG-SC5503SA offers the latest compression technology with a CMOS sensor & a real time image processing hardware. With its high performance H.264/ H.265 compression, users can stream high quality video at low bandwidth and storage capacity requirements. DG-SC5503SA supports Power over Ethernet, which helps in easy installation by eliminating the need of a dedicated power source for the camera.

The DG-SC5503SA has Infrared for better visibility under no light environment. If the environment light is not sufficient enough to view the camera then the IR LED’s are triggered ON automatically for better visibility. The Modular Design and aesthetic looks of the camera helps to be recessed easily into suspended ceilings or wall mounted with no need for an additional mounting brackets.

The IP camera enclosure complies with IP66 standard thus protecting it from dust and direct sprays from all directions (limited ingress permitted). It is an ideal solution for outdoor applications.

The DG-SC5503SA support DDNS, which allows viewing the IP camera over Internet with the help of a domain name. Normally used when the ISP has provided you with dynamic internet IP address to access the camera remotely.