DIGISOL launches GEPON ONU 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the release of the GEPON ONU 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router with 1 PON and 1 Giga Port. The DG-GR1310 is a Mini GEPON Routing ONU designed for fulfilling FTTH ultra-broadband access request of home and SOHO users. It supports NAT/firewall and the technology of 802.11n WiFi so on functions. It is based on the stable and mature GEPON technology, which has high performance/price ratio. It is highly reliable and easy to maintain, with guaranteed QoS and fully compliant to IEEE 802.3ah EPON standards.