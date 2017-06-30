DOMOTZ AND TRENDNET ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Domotz announced a new partnership with TRENDnet. Under the terms of the new partnership, TRENDnet’s IT, security, and AV customers will soon have access to TRENDnet branded network management hardware that is powered by DomotzT. TRENDnet will also become part of the award winning Domotz ProT ecosystem, giving TRENDnet customers access to a comprehensive suite of network management features including remote access, remote power management, alerts, network diagnostics, a customer facing app, SNMP monitoring, automation system integration, multiprotocol support, and more.

“We’re very pleased to be working with TRENDnet in bringing to market remote monitoring and management tools that will help their integrators deliver better and more cost-effective services to IT, security, and AV customers,” said Clark Roundy, CEO of Domotz. “Domotz has experienced significant traction and growth in the AV integration market and this partnership with TRENDnet will allow us to better serve the security and IT spaces.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Domotz to provide a solution that allows TRENDnet dealers and resellers to enhance their level of customer service and support,” said Rod Finney, director of sales, North America at TRENDnet. “TRENDnet’s customers can see an increase in profitability by utilizing remote network management and troubleshooting; this cost savings from the reduced number of onsite visits can also be passed on to the end user.”

TRENDnet’s new Powered by Domotz network management box will empower integrators to deliver a better customer experience and more advanced services, while also reducing service costs.