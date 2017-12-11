Doxis4 adds a Whole New Level of Security to Content and Collaboration

SER is the first ECM vendor to intelligently integrate ECM and blockchain technology. While others are still discussing the opportunities of blockchain and ECM, SER, Europe’s largest independent ECM vendor, has launched a POS (proof of store) solution: Doxis4Cloud unites the benefits of ECM collaboration among internal and external partners with an extra layer of security and trust by adding blockchain functionalities. The blockchain acts as a security guard for all parties involved, eliminating the possible mistrust against the owner of the collaboration platform.

In addition to the vast existing security measures in SER’s software solution, the POS module was added to Doxis4Cloud. It catalogs all Doxis4 documents and their versions in Ethereum in a way that anyone can list and validate the documents stored in Doxis4Cloud. Thus, the inviolable nature of the Ethereumblockchain network ensures consensus among participants regarding the documents, their existence and authenticity.

“We are proud to present the first integration of Doxis4 and blockchain. With this we give internationally operating teams of internal and external parties a solid and secure solution to add an extra layer of trust and reliability to their collaboration efforts,” says Morad Rhlid, Managing Director of SER Solutions International. “From idea to proof of store in only a few months marks the strengths and knowledge with which we innovate and further develop our platform,” adds Rhlid.