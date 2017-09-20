Edimax awarded as Best Networking Solutions Provider by Electronics Maker

Edimax Technology was awarded by the prestigious magazine ‘Electronics Maker’ as the best networking solutions provider. In their annual event held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

This annual event has been conducted by Electronics Maker since its launch in 2015 and this year was the third edition of the awards.

Having scrutinized the nominations keeping in mind the core values, customer orientation and besides the contribution to the industry, juries zeroed in upon Edimax. They particularly appreciated the innovation and product range that offer value for money to customers which brought Edimax the business success in the vertical it operates. Hari Mohan Aggarwal, Director – Petroways India Pvt Ltd handed over this award to Sanjay Joshi, Country Manager, Edimax India.

“We are immensely happy to receive this award. On one had it gives a sense of satisfaction and vindication of your good work in bringing quality products to customers and on the other hand it increases the responsibility to bring better products because the bar is raised,” said Sanjay Joshi, Country Manager at Edimax Technology. “We would be committed increase our performance and live up to expectation and confidence customers have placed on us.”