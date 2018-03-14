eScan’s Range of Products and Solutions now Available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

eScan Enterprise Security, as a part of its vision 2020 has announced that their IT security products and solutions will now be available on Government e-Marketplace. This is one such initiative by eScan to ensure that IT security becomes an essential and integral part of every business unit handled by the Government of India.

Launched in August 2016, GeM is an online market platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement of goods and services and eliminate corruption.

As a key member of eScan management team, Ms Shweta Thakare, Senior AVP, Government and PSU Business, has been instrumental in successfully handling many initiatives instrumental to achieve eScan’s vision 2020 to be in the top list of IT security solutions.

Speaking on this initiative she said, “The IT landscapes are highly competitive as well as innovative, due to its inherent quality of frequently changing technology. This change also brings new business opportunities in terms of upgradation of technology and reaching out to the audience in innovative ways. We are honored and delighted to take up this new challenge and responsibility to provide eScan’s unique range of products and solutions via GeM.”

Govind Rammurthy, MD & CEO, eScan added, “eScan, in its relentless efforts to provide robust security and protection from growing cyber threats, has been constantly innovating ways to reach out to the audience and to be at the forefront of IT security solution for next-gen threats and stay ahead of its peers. I am confident that with our innovative security solutions, rapid deployment expertise and 24×7 customer support, eScan Enterprise Security solutions will soon be an integral part of IT security for Government and PSUs across India.”