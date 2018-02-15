ESET named as the only Challenger in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

ESET has been named as a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms*. The company was the only Challenger named in the Magic Quadrant. ESET was evaluated based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. SET believes this placement reflects its consistently improved competence to offer maximum protection for enterprises.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report states, “Endpoint protection is evolving to address more of Gartner’s adaptive security architecture tasks such as hardening, investigation, incident detection, and incident response. Security and risk management leaders should ensure that their EPP vendor evolves fast enough to keep up with modern threats.”

“We believe that our positioning as a Challenger position is a sign of our continued progress in delivering the best in endpoint protection to businesses, without impacting on their systems or creating unnecessary overheads,” commented Ignacio Sbampato, Chief Business Officer at ESET.“Enterprises can rely on ESET’s knowledge and insight to keep their organizations protected, and we consider our position in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms as a genuine reflection of our development as global player in information security.”

According to Gartner’s IT Glossary, “Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market’s direction, maturity and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner’s standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.