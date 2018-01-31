Eurotech Technologies Introduces HDMI to VGA Converter

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet HDMI to VGA Converter. BestNet HDMI to VGA Converter allows user to connect HDMI devices to VGA display devices, converting HDMI digital signals into analog VGA and R/L Audio Converter for CRT/LED monitor or projector, thus HDMI from PC, laptop, Ps3, XBOX360, Blue ray DVD, HD STB can be converted into VGA signal output to CRT/LED monitor, VGA-IN HD TV, VGA-IN projector.

Equipped with host of functionalities & features the easy to install BestNet HDMI to VGA Converter comes enclosed in a compact and light weight chassis that supports 165MHz/1.65Gbps per channel (6.75Gbps all channel) bandwidth for HDMI input and completely converts HDMI into VGA video and R/L audio output and supports analogue video output up to UXGA and 1080p with 10-bit DAC. Ideal for corporate, educational and commercial settings, this simple unit helps users avoid costly and unnecessary upgrades of their VGA devices.

“The BestNet HDMI to VGA Converter comes with a play-and-plug design that makes the installation extremely easy & convenient at the same time stack a lot of utility, “said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. These converters enable organizations to achieve greater operational momentum and addresses a wide variety of needs across verticals, he added.