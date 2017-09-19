Eurotech Technologies Launches High Performance VGA Switches

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet VGA switches that allows users to connect up to 8 VGA-based computers, DVRs, media players, projectors or flat TV with VGA port. The VGA switches makes it convenient to share one LCD monitor between multiple VGA source devices, eliminating the hassle of constantly swapping cables between devices and monitor/display or expand the monitor display with more video/audio inputs. The wide range of VGA switches include: 2 in 4 out VGA switch, 2 in 2 out Matrix VGA switch, 4 in 4 out Matrix VGA switch and 4 in 1 out VGA switch W/Remote.

The maximum VGA resolution supported by this switching system can go up to 2048x 1536 pixels or 1080P for HD component RGB video type and works with all computer VGA and HD component video sources such as PC, Mac, surveillance DVR, Blu-ray player, cable box, satellite receiver and video game consoles.

Designed to meet the most demanding requirements for the video / audio signal switching, the all-purpose VGA/RGB video audio switch is a highly cost effective solution for fast switching, ensuring crystal clear audio output. Enclosed in a compact and light weight chassis the switch is built on a 1U rack mountable design with easy and fast input switching via the push buttons on the front panel or through the included remote controller. The BestNet VGA switch features 450Mhz high bandwidth and advanced signal amplifier/extender function through the internal booster circuitry, making it possible to handle long distance transmission up to 210 feet, while maintaining superior video integrity with clear images and crystal sonic quality outputs all the way.

“We are delighted to offer our customers feature rich and high performance VGA switches at an attractive price point that is ideal for entry-to-middle level applications, said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. The switches enable enterprises to achieve greater operational agility as it designed to meet the most demanding requirements for video / audio signal switching and addresses a wide variety of needs across verticals, he added.