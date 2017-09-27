F-Secure Makes the Best Protection Better with New Version of Flagship Endpoint Security Suite

F-Secure announced a new release of its flagship endpoint security suite, Protection Service for Business. The new release improves F-Secure’s award-winning endpoint protection technology by offering better behavioral-based blocking capabilities for Windows and Macs to protect them against the real-world threats used by attackers.

According to Allianz’s 2017 Risk Barometer, companies cite cyber incidents as the third biggest risk to their business. And with good reason. Security researchers detect new malware threats every single day, with even Macs becoming a popular target. More Mac malware was discovered in the first half of 2017 than all of 2016, with spyware accounting for 60 percent of new malware, followed by banking trojans (20 percent) and ransomware (16 percent). And approximately a third of that new malware was discovered in targeted attacks against companies.

“Companies have enough IT problems without online threats, so dealing with them on top of everything else is a serious pain point,” said F-Secure Security Advisor Sean Sullivan. “Investing too much in protection can hurt productivity and eat up resources, but investing less only works until you have to explain a ransomware infection to an investor, a boss, or even worse, the customers. The trick to making security work for big and small companies is to make sure that it can scale up to keep pace with both the company’s growth and the diverse range of threats that growth attracts.”

Protection Service for Business is a cloud-based security solution that’s easy to implement but comprehensive enough to give companies the protection they need. It includes endpoint protection technology that’s won AV-TEST’s Best Protection award 5 out of the last 6 years, so companies can be confident that they’re getting the best protection for their money.

The new Protection Service for Business is the first F-Secure solution to integrate F-Secure’s XFENCE technology. F-Secure released XFENCE as a beta tool for power users last April, and has now integrated XFENCE’s capabilities into Protection Service for Business’ Computer Protection for Macs. F-Secure XFENCE prevents processes and application from accessing files, data, and even microphones, keyboards, and webcams without the user’s permission. It basically acts as a firewall for files by, for example, preventing ransomware from encrypting files on infected devices.