Forcepoint Adds Channel Champion to Fuel Partner Growth in Delivering Human-Centric Security Solutions

Forcepoint announced that Tom Flink joins the company as vice president of global channel sales. Based in Houston and reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Sean Foster, Flink will lead the global channel team in enabling reseller and distributor partners to deliver human-centric security to customers worldwide. This appointment builds on Forcepoint’s continued commitment to expand business opportunities for channel partners, service providers, system integrators and distributors through its differentiated security systems.

Forcepoint provides partners with a system of cybersecurity capabilities that intelligently work together to protect the human point — the intersection of users, critical data and networks. This Human Point System enables partners and their customers to understand the normal rhythm of user behavior and the flow of data throughout an organization as the means to rapidly identify and eliminate risk. It brings together a range of capabilities to more effectively protect users and critical data, including DLP, UEBA, CASB, NGFW and Web/email security.

“Judging by today’s headline-grabbing data breaches, it’s clear the industry has, until now, failed to adequately deliver secure data access and management. Shifting the approach to people-first security will not only better protect IP and data, it’ll also open doors to business growth for the channel,” said Foster. “Tom is an experienced leader and a passionate advocate for the channel’s ability to be enable global organizations to keep their people, IP and critical safe in this new world.”

Flink comes to Forcepoint with more than 30 years of global sales leadership experience in technology. Most recently, Flink was senior vice president for Global Sales and Services at RES Software. Prior to this, he held various channel sales leadership roles at Citrix. Before joining Citrix, Flink held leadership positions at MTM Technologies and Vector ESP.

“Protecting the human point represents a largely untapped opportunity for the channel as the changing world of business demands a fresh approach to security,” said Flink. “As trusted advisors, our channel and solution provider partners can address the most complex security and compliance challenges with intelligent cyber products that work together in any data environment, cloud or mobile, to meet these modern problems head on.”