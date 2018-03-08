Forcepoint Human-Centric Security Innovations Accelerate Digital Transformation and Lower Risk

Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint introduced new human-centric security capabilities delivered through cloud, network and risk-adaptive security solutions that empower enterprises and government agencies to accelerate their digital transformation and lower risk. According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report 2017, 81 percent of data breaches were caused by the hijacking of user credentials by hackers to gain access to internal systems and data. The traditional approach of blocking threats that legacy vendors continue to offer is insufficient to fight the battle. Forcepoint is transforming cybersecurity through a new approach that emphasizes understanding human behavior and user interaction with critical data over networks of different trust levels to combat the use of compromised credentials.

(a) Forcepoint Web Security adds additional CASB functionality with real-time, inline visibility and control of sanctioned enterprise cloud applications; (b) Forcepoint Web Security and Email Security available with industry-first single pricing model for SaaS, hybrid or on-premises deployments for budget flexibility; (c) Forcepoint V20000 appliance for Web, Email and Data Security delivers twice the performance of existing model, with support for more than 8,000 users; (d) Forcepoint NGFW user dashboard speeds actionable understanding of user activity and extends online protection with Web Security integration; and (5) Forcepoint secures U.S. government agency missions with industry’s only risk-adaptive protection solution available through Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program