ForeScout and CyberArk Partner to Dynamically Secure Devices Across the Enterprise to Reduce the Attack Surface

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. and CyberArk made their way inside the network perimeter, today announced a new partnership and joint solution. The joint solution, available as the ForeScout Extended Module for CyberArk, provides deep enterprise security capabilities to improve visibility and insight into privileged accounts on previously unknown devices, enforce greater security controls, and automate threat detection and response.

Privileged accounts continue to proliferate across enterprise networks in multiple repositories and connected devices, exponentially expanding the attack surface. Privileged accounts provide powerful access to an organization’s most sensitive data across business applications and critical IT infrastructure. Since compromised privileged credentials are used in the majority of cybersecurity incidents, organizations need a security solution that can help protect these credentials from being exploited by attackers.

Joint customers can further reduce the attack surface through the sophisticated integration of ForeScout and CyberArk solutions that increase privileged account security and accountability. ForeScout pioneered an agentless approach that provides real-time visibility, classification, assessment and monitoring of network-connected devices. More than 30 billion devices will be connected by 2020 and the vast majority won’t be manageable using agent-based security methods. ForeScout scans the network in real time and automates policy-based access control and enforcement of these devices based on their security posture and behavior without using an agent.

CyberArk provides a critical layer of IT security that protects against advanced cyber-attacks and insider threats across the enterprise – on-premises, in the cloud and on endpoints. CyberArk’s comprehensive privileged account security solution combines proactive protection and threat detection designed with security first.

“The lack of visibility into unknown privileged accounts across the network, combined with an increasing number of devices connecting to enterprises, creates gaping holes that allow hackers to easily infiltrate unsuspecting organizations,” said Pedro Abreu, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, ForeScout. “ForeScout is teaming up with CyberArk to give our joint customers a distinct advantage that expands their visibility and control across their infrastructure to reduce security risks and help stop attackers before they inflict serious damage.”